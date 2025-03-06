UK signs deal to supply advanced strike drones to Ukraine

The United Kingdom has announced a deal with the Anglo-American defence technology company Anduril UK which will allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to obtain more advanced strike drones to counter Russian aggression in the Black Sea.

Details: The deal was agreed ahead of a meeting between UK Defence Secretary John Healey and his American counterpart Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon.

The new contracts, valued at nearly £30 million, involve the supply of Anduril’s latest drones, the Altius 600m and Altius 700m, which are designed for surveillance of the terrain prior to launching strikes on targets.

Quote from Healey: "We are determined to achieve a secure, lasting peace in Ukraine, which means putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to prevent any return to Russian aggression."

Details: The work with Anduril UK has been led by Defence Equipment & Support – the procurement arm of the Ministry of Defence – on behalf of the UK-managed International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are expected to receive the drones, launchers and spare parts in the coming months.

Background:

It was reported that the Latvian government has allocated €10 million for the production of Ukrainian drones.

Norway has also announced that it is joining the drone coalition.

