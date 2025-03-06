All Sections
Most Britons and Spaniards believe Russia will attack Ukraine again after peace deal

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 6 March 2025, 17:02
Stock photo: Getty Images

The majority of people in the UK and Spain believe that Russia will attack Ukraine again within 10 years after a possible peace deal.

Source: results of a YouGov poll, as reported by European Pravda with the reference to The Guardian

Details: The majority of Britons (65%) and Spaniards (55%) believe that Russia is likely to attack Ukraine within 10 years after a peace agreement is concluded, as do 49% of French respondents and 48% of Germans. Italians are divided: 35% think a new war is likely, while 37% do not.

Both French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have proposed deploying European peacekeepers to Ukraine to prevent such a development, and in both countries, more people support this idea than do not.

Around 52% of Britons support the plan, compared to 27% who oppose it, while French respondents are 49% in favour and 29% against. Spaniards also supported the plan (53%), but in Germany and Italy, only 36% and 37% were in favour, while 45% and 47% were against.

The survey also revealed different opinions on whether Russia will attack other European countries over the next decade. Six out of ten Britons think it is likely, as do 44-47% of respondents in France, Germany and Spain, although 45% of Italians think it is unlikely.

Background:

  • The poll also showed that overwhelming majorities in five Western European countries consider Donald Trump a threat to peace and security in Europe after the US president put pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskyy and suspended military aid to Ukraine.
  • Another poll showed that just over half of Americans said they personally support Ukraine in its war with Russia, but few believe that President Donald Trump is on the same side.

