Ukrainian forces strike two targets in occupied Kherson Oblast and in Russia, reports Ukraine's General Staff

The Ukrainian Air Force has carried out precision strikes on a command post of the Russian motorisd rifle division in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and a stronghold of Russian marines in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: On 5 March, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted high-precision strikes on the command post of the 17th Tank Regiment of the 70th Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces in the town of Oleshky in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast. Another strike targeted the stronghold of the 2nd Company of the 177th Separate Marine Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces in the village of Plekhovо, Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "These strikes are part of a series of fire attacks aimed at reducing the military potential of the Russian forces on the path to liberating the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Ukrainian Air Force is always ready to carry out precision strikes to diminish the Russian Armed Forces' ability to wage aggressive war against the Ukrainian people.

More to come… Glory to Ukraine!"

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!