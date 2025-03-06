All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian forces strike two targets in occupied Kherson Oblast and in Russia, reports Ukraine's General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 March 2025, 18:05
Ukrainian forces strike two targets in occupied Kherson Oblast and in Russia, reports Ukraine's General Staff

The Ukrainian Air Force has carried out precision strikes on a command post of the Russian motorisd rifle division in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and a stronghold of Russian marines in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: On 5 March, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted high-precision strikes on the command post of the 17th Tank Regiment of the 70th Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces in the town of Oleshky in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast. Another strike targeted the stronghold of the 2nd Company of the 177th Separate Marine Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces in the village of Plekhovо, Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "These strikes are part of a series of fire attacks aimed at reducing the military potential of the Russian forces on the path to liberating the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Ukrainian Air Force is always ready to carry out precision strikes to diminish the Russian Armed Forces' ability to wage aggressive war against the Ukrainian people.

More to come… Glory to Ukraine!"

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warUkraine's Air ForceGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
Russian receives life sentence in Germany for killing two Ukrainian soldiers
Trump considers tough sanctions against Russia until ceasefire is reached
Russian ambassador to Bulgaria chased out of Sofia gallery amid chants of "Murderer!" – video
All News
war
National Guard's Typhoon unit show strikes on Russians on Pokrovsk front – video
Former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi: Not just Russia and axis of evil trying to destroy world order, but also US
Kremlin agrees with US state secretary's remarks on proxy war between Russia and US
RECENT NEWS
21:51
Trump on whether Putin benefits from halted US aid to Ukraine
21:13
Five killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
21:06
Protests against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy held in Slovakia – photo
20:38
Trump: Security guarantees are the easy part, war must be "settled" first
20:14
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
20:10
Russia responds defiantly to Trump's sanctions warning, insisting it will pursue its goals in Ukraine
20:00
Zelenskyy: Recent attacks prove it is Russia that must be forced to make peace
19:57
US continues to share some intelligence with Ukraine, CNN reveals
19:44
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
19:34
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: