Zelenskyy presents initial steps for peace at European Council meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps towards peace and has proposed what these steps should be.

Source: Zelenskyy at the European Council meeting on 6 March

Details: Zelenskyy indicated that the first priority is ensuring that Russia, as the sole instigator of the war, recognises the need to end it.

He noted that this can be demonstrated through two types of ceasefires, which are easy to establish and monitor: an end to attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure – a truce concerning the use of missiles, bombs, and long-range drones – and a truce at sea, meaning a cessation of military operations in the Black Sea.

Zelenskyy also revealed that the Ukrainian and US negotiating teams have resumed work and that he hopes for a substantive meeting as early as next week.

Quote: "Ukraine has been seeking peace since the very first second of the war, and we have always said that the only reason why the war continues is because of Russia. Ukraine is not only ready to take the necessary steps for peace, but we are also proposing what those steps are. And I ask you to support us in this – support Ukraine and those European leaders who are helping to pave the way for peace."

