Senator Graham expects Trump to impose sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to negotiate

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham expects US President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia’s already weak economy if Vladimir Putin refuses to come to the negotiating table.

Source: Lindsey Graham on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Graham’s statement was prompted by Putin’s remarks on Thursday, 6 March, in which the Russian leader stated that Russia would seek a peace settlement that guarantees its long-term security and would not retreat from its territorial gains in Ukraine.

Graham noted that in the past 48 hours, Ukraine has made significant announcements regarding a ceasefire, a resource extraction agreement and its willingness to engage in peace talks. However, "Putin has been defiant and resistant publicly to President Trump’s overtures".

Quote: "If Putin refuses to seriously come to the peace table, I hope and expect that President Trump would unleash more economic sanctions on Russia’s banking and energy sectors, and if necessary, apply massive tariffs. The impact on Russia’s already weak economy will force them to the table."

More details: Graham emphasised that it is time to end the war between Russia and Ukraine "justly and honorably, as President Trump is trying to do".

Background:

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Thursday that the US is prepared to go "all in" on sanctions against Russian energy resources if it would contribute to achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg reiterated on Thursday, 6 March, that the Trump administration’s new approach to Russia involves a reset in relations with Moscow.

