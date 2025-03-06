US defence secretary says he is "very encouraged" by latest signs from Kyiv

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has stated that Washington is "very encouraged by the signs" coming from Kyiv regarding its commitment to the peace process.

Source: Sky News, citing Hegseth speaking in Washington on 6 March on the sidelines of a meeting with the UK defence secretary, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hegseth was asked whether Donald Trump’s decision to halt military aid to Ukraine was final.

"As the president has pointed out, it is a pause. Exactly what he said from the beginning. Pause - pending a true commitment to a path to peace," he said.

Hegseth added that Trump is "paying a very keen eye" to what Kyiv is "saying and doing about committing to that peace process".

"And we're very encouraged by the signs we're seeing. Ultimately, he [Trump] will make the determination," Hegseth added.

Background:

Next week, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations regarding the Russia-Ukraine war will take place in Saudi Arabia.

A Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously to AFP, stated that Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, will lead the Ukrainian delegation, which may also include Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

On the US side, media reports indicate that the participants will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Axios reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 12 March.

