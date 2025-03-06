All Sections
Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast: damage recorded – photo

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 6 March 2025, 23:17
Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast: damage recorded – photo
Fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

The Russians launched attack drones on Odesa Oblast on the evening of 6 March, damaging houses and energy infrastructure.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy has once again launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast.

Three houses are on fire in the suburbs of Odesa and damage to energy infrastructure has been recorded. All the appropriate services are working to deal with the aftermath. Information on casualties is being established."

Updated: The State Emergency Service confirmed that preliminary reports indicated that no one had been injured.

 
Firefighters

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

Background: Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 5-6 March, hitting an energy facility, damaging a residential building and an office building and injuring two people. DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, reported that this is the fifth DTEK energy facility to be targeted in the last two weeks.

