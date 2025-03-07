Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees plan for Ukraine with NATO secretary general
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during his visit to Brussels. The parties discussed "real steps" towards achieving a just and lasting peace.
Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)
Details: During the talks, Zelenskyy presented Rutte with developments regarding a plan that includes a united European vision for ending the war, security guarantee mechanisms and further strengthening of Ukraine's defence capabilities.
Quote: "I informed Mark about the development of a plan that will include a unified European vision for ending the war, concrete security guarantees, and strengthening Ukraine. We also discussed enhancing our air defence."
Details: Zelenskyy also thanked Rutte and NATO member countries for their support and cooperation in the process of bringing peace closer.
