Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees plan for Ukraine with NATO secretary general

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 7 March 2025, 00:41
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during his visit to Brussels. The parties discussed "real steps" towards achieving a just and lasting peace.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: During the talks, Zelenskyy presented Rutte with developments regarding a plan that includes a united European vision for ending the war, security guarantee mechanisms and further strengthening of Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Quote: "I informed Mark about the development of a plan that will include a unified European vision for ending the war, concrete security guarantees, and strengthening Ukraine. We also discussed enhancing our air defence."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked Rutte and NATO member countries for their support and cooperation in the process of bringing peace closer.

