Best security guarantee for Ukraine is Ukrainians themselves – European Council president

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 7 March 2025, 01:50
António Costa. Photo: Getty Images

European Council President António Costa has stated that the primary guarantee of Ukraine's security is its people. He made this statement during a press conference following a special meeting of the European Council held on Thursday, 6 March.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Costa during the press conference following the special meeting of the European Council on 6 March

Quote: "First of all, the best security guarantee are the Ukrainians themselves. Since 24 February 2022, the Ukrainian army [has been] resisting. A lot of people believed at that time that they cannot resist for more than three days, then more than three weeks. Now, they [have been] resisting [for] more than three years. We stand with Ukraine since day one and we will continue even after the war."

Details: Costa noted that the conclusions adopted by the European Council mention exploring the EU's capabilities within the framework of treaties to support security guarantees. He emphasised that Ukraine's stability is important not only for Europe but for the entire world.

Quote: "This war is not only about Ukraine; it is about the respect of international law, the respect of international rules-based order, the respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity, safe borders. And these are fundamental values enshrined in the United Nations Charter. That is a global issue."

Details: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supported Costa’s position and emphasised that "the best security guarantee is the Ukrainian army".

Background:

  • On 6 March, the European Council called on the Council of the European Union to accelerate work on the initiative of Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, regarding the approval of a new multi-billion-euro military aid package for Ukraine from the European Union.
  • At the beginning of March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine must be put in a position of strength by providing it with defensive capabilities that will turn it into a "steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders".

