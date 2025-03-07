Russia loses 1,150 soldiers over past day
Friday, 7 March 2025, 06:54
Russia has lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 882,950 (+1,150) military personnel;
- 10,264 (+3) tanks;
- 21,334 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,124 (+16) artillery systems;
- 1,306 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,096 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 28,024 (+95) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,085 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 39,678 (+72) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,769 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!