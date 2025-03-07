All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia loses 1,150 soldiers over past day

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 7 March 2025, 06:54
Russia loses 1,150 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 882,950 (+1,150) military personnel;
  • 10,264 (+3) tanks;
  • 21,334 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,124 (+16) artillery systems;
  • 1,306 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,096 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 28,024 (+95) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,085 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 39,678 (+72) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,769 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesGeneral Staffwar
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
Casualties
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers and 21 artillery systems over past day
Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for Vasyl Ratushnyi, killed in action – photos
Russia loses 1,250 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: