Russia loses 1,150 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 882,950 (+1,150) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,264 (+3) tanks;

tanks; 21,334 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 24,124 (+16) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,306 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,096 (+0) air defence systems;

370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

28,024 (+95) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,085 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

39,678 (+72) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,769 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

