Russia strikes Kharkiv: woman rescued from under rubble, eight injured

The Russians struck a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 7 March, injuring eight people. A woman has been rescued from under the rubble.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "A strike was recorded in the Kyivskyi district of the city. The attack targeted a civilian infrastructure facility. A fire broke out at the scene."

Details: Terekhov said the woman rescued from under the rubble is being examined by doctors. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

A nearby apartment building was also damaged in the attack. All residents are being evacuated.

Syniehubov added that cars caught fire as a result of the strike.

"A 65-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man have been hospitalised," he reported.

Updated: Terekhov reported that, in addition to the critical infrastructure and residential buildings, other facilities were also affected. Currently, 10 garages and 5 cars are on fire.

Six people have been rescued.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that on the night of 7 March, Russia carried out a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure. Facilities in various oblasts of the country were hit.

