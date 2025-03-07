All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia strikes Kharkiv: woman rescued from under rubble, eight injured

Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 March 2025, 07:10
Russia strikes Kharkiv: woman rescued from under rubble, eight injured
Firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians struck a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 7 March, injuring eight people. A woman has been rescued from under the rubble.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "A strike was recorded in the Kyivskyi district of the city. The attack targeted a civilian infrastructure facility. A fire broke out at the scene."

Advertisement:

Details: Terekhov said the woman rescued from under the rubble is being examined by doctors. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

A nearby apartment building was also damaged in the attack. All residents are being evacuated.

Syniehubov added that cars caught fire as a result of the strike.

"A 65-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man have been hospitalised," he reported.

Updated: Terekhov reported that, in addition to the critical infrastructure and residential buildings, other facilities were also affected. Currently, 10 garages and 5 cars are on fire.

Six people have been rescued.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that on the night of 7 March, Russia carried out a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure. Facilities in various oblasts of the country were hit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivexplosion
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
Kharkiv
Russian drone hits high-rise building and cars in Kharkiv – photo, video
Russians launch drone on business in Kharkiv: damage reported
Russian Shahed drone strike kills goats in eco-park near Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: