Russian strike: production facility damaged in Chernihiv Oblast

The Russians struck Chernihiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 March, damaging a production facility in the Pryluky district.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian terrorists attacked Ukrainian critical infrastructure last night. Explosions were heard in the Pryluky district in Chernihiv Oblast, one of the production facilities was damaged as a result."

Advertisement:

Details: There is no information about casualties as of now.

"One thing doesn’t change: Russia is a terrorist state. Terrorists must be stopped by force," Chaus concluded.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that Russia had conducted a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure on the night of 6-7 March. Facilities in various Ukrainian oblasts were targeted.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!