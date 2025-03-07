All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians focus attacks in Kursk Oblast and on Toretsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Stepan HaftkoFriday, 7 March 2025, 08:21
Russians focus attacks in Kursk Oblast and on Toretsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 146 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians most frequently attacking on the Toretsk front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 7 March

Quote: "Yesterday [on 6 March], the enemy conducted 89 airstrikes, dropping 149 guided bombs, on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy hit [Ukrainian positions] over 5,100 times, including 194 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,729 kamikaze drones."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked twice, but Ukrainian defenders stopped the Russian assault near the village of Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 16 times. The Russians advanced near the settlements of Ivankivka, Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka and towards Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 13 combat clashes occurred near the city of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 33 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Dyliivka, Krymske, Ozarianivka, Leonidivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 19 Russian assault and offensive attacks near the settlements of Promin, Dachenke, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Ulakly and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Skudne and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians tried to break through near the settlements of Pryvilne and Novosilka five times.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Nasterianka, Kamianske and Piatykhatky.

On the Prydniprovske front, no offensive actions were recorded.

In the operational zone in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 32 Russian attacks over the past day. In addition, the Russians conducted 27 airstrikes using 35 guided bombs and attacked Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements 467 times, including 26 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
US defence secretary says he is "very encouraged" by latest signs from Kyiv
Most Britons and Spaniards believe Russia will attack Ukraine again after peace deal
Beijing's EU envoy "appalled" by Trump's treatment of allies, says peace in Ukraine must not be dictated by US and Russia only
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: