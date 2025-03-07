Russians focus attacks in Kursk Oblast and on Toretsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 146 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians most frequently attacking on the Toretsk front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 7 March

Quote: "Yesterday [on 6 March], the enemy conducted 89 airstrikes, dropping 149 guided bombs, on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy hit [Ukrainian positions] over 5,100 times, including 194 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,729 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked twice, but Ukrainian defenders stopped the Russian assault near the village of Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 16 times. The Russians advanced near the settlements of Ivankivka, Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka and towards Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 13 combat clashes occurred near the city of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 33 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Dyliivka, Krymske, Ozarianivka, Leonidivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 19 Russian assault and offensive attacks near the settlements of Promin, Dachenke, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Ulakly and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Skudne and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians tried to break through near the settlements of Pryvilne and Novosilka five times.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Nasterianka, Kamianske and Piatykhatky.

On the Prydniprovske front, no offensive actions were recorded.

In the operational zone in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 32 Russian attacks over the past day. In addition, the Russians conducted 27 airstrikes using 35 guided bombs and attacked Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements 467 times, including 26 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

