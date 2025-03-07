The Telegraph has written that the Kremlin has suddenly supported Donald Trump's idea of ending the war as it has become a disaster for Vladimir Putin. Defeats on the battlefield, sanctions and isolation are forcing Moscow to seek a way out.

Source: The Telegraph

Quote: "The Kremlin's propaganda machine may be having a field day mocking the Europeans' evident discomfort at the Trump administration's attitude to Washington’s erstwhile allies. But this is merely an attempt to distract attention away from the very real pressure it is suffering from its calamitous military intervention in Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: The Telegraph Defence and Foreign Affairs editor Con Coughlin said Russian propaganda media outlets had begun actively claiming that Trump is aligning with Russia's vision of the situation. However, despite all Russian propaganda claims, the Kremlin hopes that Trump's return to the White House will lead to the end of the war.

"Don't be fooled, Putin is weak and desperate for peace," Coughlin wrote.

The war's devastating impact on Russia's economy is becoming increasingly evident: interest rates have reached 21% and the welfare fund is rapidly depleting, leaving the Kremlin without resources to continue the war. Against this backdrop, Putin has eagerly supported Trump’s peace initiatives.

The Telegraph highlighted that one sign Moscow is seeking an exit from the war is its unexpected proposal to mediate talks between Iran and the US regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Furthermore, Coughlin noted that the possibility of European peacekeeping forces being deployed in Ukraine, including British troops, would be a true disaster for Putin. His main goal is to prevent any further Western incursion closer to Russia, making the potential presence of European troops on Ukrainian soil to deter Russian aggression a significant threat to Putin’s power.

The Kremlin has criticised French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated that France and other European countries were ready to send their troops to protect a future peace agreement. The Kremlin called this "confrontational".

The Trump administration must recognise that rather than negotiating from a position of strength, Putin will enter peace talks from a position of complete weakness, Coughlin concludes.

Background:

US President Donald Trump stated on 6 March that he had made significant progress in resolving the Russo-Ukrainian war in recent days.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the potential deployment of European troops in Ukraine would mean NATO’s official and direct involvement in the war.

On 7 March, Russia stated that it would not make compromises, denied the possibility of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine and rejected the possibility of a ceasefire through talks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!