Nuclear deterrence: Macron aims to explore European cooperation options by mid-year

Mariya Yemets, Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 March 2025, 09:50
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that he aims to determine by mid-year what forms of cooperation are possible among European countries regarding nuclear deterrence.

Source: Le Figaro, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We will begin a phase in which our technical experts will engage with each other… This will be both a strategic and technical dialogue, followed by interactions at the level of heads of state and government, so that by the middle of the year we can see whether a new form of cooperation can emerge." 

Details: Macron noted that during the summit, many leaders, including those of Lithuania, Poland and Denmark, had expressed interest in this topic during discussions with him. 

Background:

