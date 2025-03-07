Vance takes tougher stance than Trump in mineral extraction talks with Ukraine, says Bloomberg

US Vice President JD Vance tends to adopt a tougher stance in discussions on a mineral extraction agreement with Ukraine than President Donald Trump. Some European officials who have had private meetings with Vance describe his approach as professional and less overtly political than his public statements.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: European officials familiar with negotiations aimed at bridging the divide between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy and securing their signatures on the proposed mineral extraction agreement said that Vance often took a more hardline position than the president.

His approach contrasts with figures such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg, who have appeared to adopt more moderate positions, the officials noted.

This week, Vance sparked further controversy when he dismissed the value of any security guarantees Ukraine might receive "from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years" during an interview with Fox News. Vance, who served as a Marine Corps war correspondent in Iraq, later said it would be "absurdly dishonest" to suggest he was referring to the UK and France.

However, officials across the UK’s political spectrum condemned his comments, with many pointing out that British troops have long served alongside Americans in places such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

Background: US President Donald Trump reportedly wants to link the signing of the mineral extraction agreement with Ukraine to Kyiv’s agreement to a ceasefire in its war with Russia, which has been waging its full-scale invasion for over three years.

