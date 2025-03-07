All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Vance takes tougher stance than Trump in mineral extraction talks with Ukraine, says Bloomberg

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 7 March 2025, 11:08
Vance takes tougher stance than Trump in mineral extraction talks with Ukraine, says Bloomberg
JD Vance. Photo: Getty Images

US Vice President JD Vance tends to adopt a tougher stance in discussions on a mineral extraction agreement with Ukraine than President Donald Trump. Some European officials who have had private meetings with Vance describe his approach as professional and less overtly political than his public statements.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: European officials familiar with negotiations aimed at bridging the divide between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy and securing their signatures on the proposed mineral extraction agreement said that Vance often took a more hardline position than the president.

Advertisement:

His approach contrasts with figures such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg, who have appeared to adopt more moderate positions, the officials noted.

This week, Vance sparked further controversy when he dismissed the value of any security guarantees Ukraine might receive "from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years" during an interview with Fox News. Vance, who served as a Marine Corps war correspondent in Iraq, later said it would be "absurdly dishonest" to suggest he was referring to the UK and France.

However, officials across the UK’s political spectrum condemned his comments, with many pointing out that British troops have long served alongside Americans in places such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

Background: US President Donald Trump reportedly wants to link the signing of the mineral extraction agreement with Ukraine to Kyiv’s agreement to a ceasefire in its war with Russia, which has been waging its full-scale invasion for over three years.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrumpUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
USA
Maxar denies Ukraine access to its satellite images
US defence secretary says he is "very encouraged" by latest signs from Kyiv
Senator Graham expects Trump to impose sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to negotiate
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: