All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Former CIA Director accuses Trump of blackmailing Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 March 2025, 11:41
Former CIA Director accuses Trump of blackmailing Ukraine
Former CIA Director John Brennan. Photo: Getty Images

Former CIA Director John Brennan, who has worked under several US administrations, has said that US President Donald Trump's suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine is pressure and blackmail against Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Huffington Post

Quote from Brennan: "I’ve never seen anything like this in my nearly 35 years of experience... whereby US intelligence was stopped for a political purpose and to try to coerce a partner like Ukraine to accede to the wishes of an administration.

Advertisement:

I think it could be calamitous on the battlefield if this remains in place over time."

Details: Brennan added that he believes Trump's actions are more of a "pressure tactic and extortion".

"The Europeans do not have the capability to provide the type of intelligence that the US intelligence community has been providing - all different types of intelligence that again feeds and fuels the Ukrainian government, military, security, intelligence services. You take away that, you really do enfeeble the Ukrainian services," he said.

Background:

  • On 4 March, it became known that Trump had decided to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, including that which was already on its way.
  • On 5 March, it was revealed that intelligence sharing, including that related to Russian missile launches, had also stopped. Unofficially, this move by Washington has increased anxiety among NATO allies about whether the United States can continue to be trusted. 
  • The Wall Street Journal reported that the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine could last until Donald Trump decides that Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports peace talks with Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Poland's PM on latest Russian strikes on Ukraine: This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians
US ban on intelligence sharing with Ukraine causes significant losses among Ukrainians, Time says
Day of mourning declared in Donetsk Oblast after Russian strike on Dobropillia
Six months in Kursk: the problems facing Ukraine's defence forces
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 145 UAVs
Russian strikes on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast: at least 11 killed and 30 injured – photos
All News
Trump
Vance takes tougher stance than Trump in mineral extraction talks with Ukraine, says Bloomberg
Trump: A lot of progress with Ukraine and Russia made in recent days
Senator Graham expects Trump to impose sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to negotiate
RECENT NEWS
22:55
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and oblast, fire breaks out
21:35
Ukrainian documentary Mission 200 wins Grand Prix at international film festival in Riga – video
21:13
Russians drop explosives on residents of Kherson Oblast, killing two people
20:23
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Dobropillia: One of the most brutal strikes, 50 people injured
19:20
Russians kill man in Kharkiv Oblast as he walked down the street
19:07
Polish foreign minister on Orbán's Ukraine poll: an EU referendum on Hungary's membership would be interesting
18:51
Sweden allocates €2 million to develop opportunities for women in Ukraine
18:18
Russia suffers heavy losses near Sudzha on Kursk front, no large-scale breakthrough near Ukrainian border
17:59
"Highly productive" talks held in Kyiv with UK delegation, says Zelenskyy
17:56
Finland condemns deadly Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Dobropillia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: