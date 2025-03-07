All Sections
Gas facilities in Poltava Oblast shut down as a result of Russian attack

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 7 March 2025, 12:21
Stock photo: Getty Images

Gas production facilities in Poltava Oblast belonging to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, are out of action following a Russian attack.

Source: DTEK’s press service

Details: The Russians attacked these facilities on the morning of 7 March.

Quote: "As a result of the damage caused, the facilities have ceased operations."

Background:

  • On 7 March, the Russians attacked a critical industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast, without causing any casualties, but there may be problems with gas supply.
  • On 7 March, the Russians also attacked Naftogaz Group facilities again. The company's CEO, Roman Chumak, said production facilities that ensure gas production had been damaged. There were no casualties.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

