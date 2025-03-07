Gas facilities in Poltava Oblast shut down as a result of Russian attack

Gas production facilities in Poltava Oblast belonging to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, are out of action following a Russian attack.

Source: DTEK’s press service

Details: The Russians attacked these facilities on the morning of 7 March.

Quote: "As a result of the damage caused, the facilities have ceased operations."

Background:

On 7 March, the Russians attacked a critical industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast, without causing any casualties, but there may be problems with gas supply.

On 7 March, the Russians also attacked Naftogaz Group facilities again. The company's CEO, Roman Chumak, said production facilities that ensure gas production had been damaged. There were no casualties.

