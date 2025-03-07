All Sections
Russians strike Donetsk Oblast, killing one person

Stepan HaftkoFriday, 7 March 2025, 14:42
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Horbunov on Facebook

Russian forces attacked the Ivanopillia district within Kostiantynivka hromada in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 7 March, resulting in the death of one person. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "This morning (7 March), Russian barbarians struck the Ivanopillia district, damaging infrastructure, including residential buildings, two shops, a healthcare facility and a cultural centre."

Details: The military administration reported that in addition to infrastructure damage, one person sustained severe injuries at their home during the attack and died.

Background: Last week, Russian forces dropped 108 aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing 16 people and injuring 38.

