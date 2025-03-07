Saudi Arabia to host US-Ukraine meeting

A meeting between US and Ukrainian representatives regarding negotiations on the Russo-Ukrainian war will take place next week in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on X (Twitter)

Quote: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses Saudi Arabia’s readiness to host the planned meeting between the United States of America and Ukraine, which will take place in Jeddah next week."

Background: Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, confirmed that negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war will take place next week in Saudi Arabia.

