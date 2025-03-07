Emergency situation resolved at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

An emergency situation at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been resolved following a Russian attack on 14 February.

Source: Svitlana Hrynchuk, Ukraine's Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, on Facebook

Details: Hrynchuk reported that Russian troops struck the arch of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) over the destroyed unit No 4 of the Chornobyl NPP with a loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead on 14 February.

"After the fire was extinguished, the filler inside the Arch of the NSC continued to smoulder. This process was finally stopped at 12:00 today. The radiation situation remains unchanged and is under constant monitoring," Hrynchuk wrote on Facebook.

She also stated that a unit from Ukraine's State Emergency Service will remain on duty at the plant, with radiation and thermal imaging monitoring continuing.

"Our current task is to carry out a qualitative analysis of the damage to the NSC Arch and work towards restoring its functionality," she added.

Background:

On 14 February, some equipment at the Chornobyl NPP was disconnected from the grid following a Russian drone strike.

The Ukrainian government has allocated over UAH 1.5 billion (approximately US$36.4 million) to ensure the safety of the Chornobyl NPP containment structure, which was damaged by the strike.

The International Chornobyl Cooperation Account will allocate €400,000 to investigate the damage to the NSC Arch, which is located above the destroyed reactor of Chornobyl NPP Unit No 4.

