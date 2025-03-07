All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Emergency situation resolved at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 7 March 2025, 15:12
Emergency situation resolved at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

An emergency situation at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been resolved following a Russian attack on 14 February.

Source: Svitlana Hrynchuk, Ukraine's Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, on Facebook

Details: Hrynchuk reported that Russian troops struck the arch of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) over the destroyed unit No 4 of the Chornobyl NPP with a loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead on 14 February.

Advertisement:

"After the fire was extinguished, the filler inside the Arch of the NSC continued to smoulder. This process was finally stopped at 12:00 today. The radiation situation remains unchanged and is under constant monitoring," Hrynchuk wrote on Facebook.

She also stated that a unit from Ukraine's State Emergency Service will remain on duty at the plant, with radiation and thermal imaging monitoring continuing.

"Our current task is to carry out a qualitative analysis of the damage to the NSC Arch and work towards restoring its functionality," she added.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plantemergency eventattack
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine will receive €400,000 to study damage to New Safe Confinement at Chornobyl after Russian strike
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine's emergency services still dealing with aftermath six days on from Russian drone attack on Chornobyl nuclear plant – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: