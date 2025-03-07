Ukrainian forces crush Russian convoy of military vehicles in Chasiv Yar – video

A Russian convoy of military vehicles has been destroyed by Ukrainian troops from the 24th Mechanised Brigade in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Ground Forces; a video posted by the 24th Mechanised Brigade

Quote from the Ground Forces: "The enemy headed towards Ukrainian positions in a convoy of over 20 vehicles on the morning of 6 March. They were warmly greeted by artillery, drones and infantry. The convoy eventually came to a halt in an impasse because a group of damaged vehicles had blocked the crossing. The survivors fled, but not everyone made it."

Details: Ukrainian forces reported the following Russian losses:

The Russians engaged around 25 pieces of equipment (including engineering vehicles) in the assault.

Ukrainian troops have destroyed 11 vehicles and damaged 5 more.

Early reports suggest that at least 33 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded.

The 24th Brigade also expressed gratitude to neighbouring units for their support.

