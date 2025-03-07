All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian forces crush Russian convoy of military vehicles in Chasiv Yar – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 7 March 2025, 16:47
Ukrainian forces crush Russian convoy of military vehicles in Chasiv Yar – video
Russian troops being targeted. Photo: Screenshot

A Russian convoy of military vehicles has been destroyed by Ukrainian troops from the 24th Mechanised Brigade in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Ground Forces; a video posted by the 24th Mechanised Brigade

Quote from the Ground Forces: "The enemy headed towards Ukrainian positions in a convoy of over 20 vehicles on the morning of 6 March. They were warmly greeted by artillery, drones and infantry. The convoy eventually came to a halt in an impasse because a group of damaged vehicles had blocked the crossing. The survivors fled, but not everyone made it."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian forces reported the following Russian losses:

  • The Russians engaged around 25 pieces of equipment (including engineering vehicles) in the assault.
  • Ukrainian troops have destroyed 11 vehicles and damaged 5 more.
  • Early reports suggest that at least 33 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded.

The 24th Brigade also expressed gratitude to neighbouring units for their support.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastwarArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and oblast, fire breaks out
Poland's PM on latest Russian strikes on Ukraine: This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians
US ban on intelligence sharing with Ukraine causes significant losses among Ukrainians, Time says
Day of mourning declared in Donetsk Oblast after Russian strike on Dobropillia
Six months in Kursk: the problems facing Ukraine's defence forces
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 145 UAVs
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians strike Donetsk Oblast, killing one person
National Guard's Typhoon unit show strikes on Russians on Pokrovsk front – video
Number of Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front continues to fall – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
22:55
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and oblast, fire breaks out
21:35
Ukrainian documentary Mission 200 wins Grand Prix at international film festival in Riga – video
21:13
Russians drop explosives on residents of Kherson Oblast, killing two people
20:23
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Dobropillia: One of the most brutal strikes, 50 people injured
19:20
Russians kill man in Kharkiv Oblast as he walked down the street
19:07
Polish foreign minister on Orbán's Ukraine poll: an EU referendum on Hungary's membership would be interesting
18:51
Sweden allocates €2 million to develop opportunities for women in Ukraine
18:18
Russia suffers heavy losses near Sudzha on Kursk front, no large-scale breakthrough near Ukrainian border
17:59
"Highly productive" talks held in Kyiv with UK delegation, says Zelenskyy
17:56
Finland condemns deadly Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Dobropillia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: