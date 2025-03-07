All Sections
Investments of Ukrainians in domestic government bonds increase by third over one year

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 7 March 2025, 17:18
Ukrainian hryvnia banknotes. Photo: Getty Images

The volume of investments by legal entities and individuals for the year (1 March 2024 to 1 March 2025) increased by 33% to UAH 267 billion (approximately US$6.5 billion).

Source: press service of the Ministry of Finance.

Details: The share of legal entities and individuals in the total volume of domestic government bonds increased compared to last year and amounted to 10.1% and 4.4%, respectively, as of the beginning of March 2025 (in March 2024 – 8.9% and 3.6%, respectively).

The largest share is held by commercial banks (46.6%) and the National Banks of Ukraine (36.8%).

In February 2025, Ukraine’s Finance Ministry raised UAH 26.4 billion (US$640 million) from the issue of government bonds.

In February, the weighted average yield on hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds was 16.01%, while the yield on US dollar-denominated bonds was 4.54%.

In total, Ukraine’s Finance Ministry raised almost UAH 1.5 trillion (US$36 billion) in equivalent from the placement of domestic government bonds at auctions during the martial law.

Background: On 19 February, Ukraine’s Finance Ministry together with the National Bank of Ukraine held the first switch auction of government bonds on the domestic market using a new feature of the Bloomberg auction platform.

