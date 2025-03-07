All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine conducts successful counterattacks on Pokrovsk front, Estonian Intelligence says

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 7 March 2025, 17:19
Ukraine conducts successful counterattacks on Pokrovsk front, Estonian Intelligence says
Head of Estonian Military Intelligence Ants Kiviselg. photo: ERR

Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre has reported successful Ukrainian counterattacks on the Pokrovsk front, while Russian troops have made some progress in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting an operation.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, citing Ants Kiviselg, Head of Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kiviselg noted that Russian troops still hold the initiative, with the number of daily attacks remaining consistent with last week, averaging 109 attacks per day.

Advertisement:

Quote: "However, the Russian Federation has not managed to occupy as much of the Ukrainian territory as in December and January. The pace of advance has slowed down. Nevertheless, [Russian forces] are, unfortunately, still making gains at a tactical level," he said.

Commenting on the situation in Kursk Oblast, Kiviselg noted that North Korean troops are again actively involved in hostilities.

"Although Ukraine is conducting active defensive and offensive operations in Kursk Oblast and still holds 350-380 sq km, the Russian Federation has managed to recapture some territories, approximately 20-40 sq km, over the past week," he added.

Kiviselg also highlighted that Russian troops have become more active in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, likely aiming to weaken the Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast.

He explained that Russia has intensified its efforts to advance towards the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, attempting to break through Ukrainian defence lines.

"Some tactical success has been achieved [by Russian forces], though in general, Ukrainian defensive lines are holding," Kiviselg said.

In addition, Ukrainian troops carried out successful counterattacks near the city of Pokrovsk, stabilising the front line and liberating several villages in the area.

Background: 

  • Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russian forces in Ukraine have suffered 90,000 casualties killed and wounded since the beginning of 2025.
  • UK intelligence also assessed the state of the Russian Armed Forces as of the third year of the full-scale war against Ukraine, detailing Moscow's losses.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

defence intelligenceEstoniaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
defence intelligence
Republicans urge Trump to resume military and intelligence aid to Ukraine
Maxar denies Ukraine access to its satellite images
Allies may share less intelligence with US as Trump and Putin grow closer – media
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: