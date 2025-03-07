Ukraine conducts successful counterattacks on Pokrovsk front, Estonian Intelligence says

Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre has reported successful Ukrainian counterattacks on the Pokrovsk front, while Russian troops have made some progress in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting an operation.

Details: Kiviselg noted that Russian troops still hold the initiative, with the number of daily attacks remaining consistent with last week, averaging 109 attacks per day.

Quote: "However, the Russian Federation has not managed to occupy as much of the Ukrainian territory as in December and January. The pace of advance has slowed down. Nevertheless, [Russian forces] are, unfortunately, still making gains at a tactical level," he said.

Commenting on the situation in Kursk Oblast, Kiviselg noted that North Korean troops are again actively involved in hostilities.

"Although Ukraine is conducting active defensive and offensive operations in Kursk Oblast and still holds 350-380 sq km, the Russian Federation has managed to recapture some territories, approximately 20-40 sq km, over the past week," he added.

Kiviselg also highlighted that Russian troops have become more active in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, likely aiming to weaken the Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast.

He explained that Russia has intensified its efforts to advance towards the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, attempting to break through Ukrainian defence lines.

"Some tactical success has been achieved [by Russian forces], though in general, Ukrainian defensive lines are holding," Kiviselg said.

In addition, Ukrainian troops carried out successful counterattacks near the city of Pokrovsk, stabilising the front line and liberating several villages in the area.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russian forces in Ukraine have suffered 90,000 casualties killed and wounded since the beginning of 2025.

UK intelligence also assessed the state of the Russian Armed Forces as of the third year of the full-scale war against Ukraine, detailing Moscow's losses.

