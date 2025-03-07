All Sections
US Senate Republicans block five resolutions intended to support Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 7 March 2025, 17:43
Stock photo: Getty Images

Five resolutions in support of Ukraine have been introduced in the United States Senate, but none were enacted due to Republican senators' opposition, officials from the senators' offices have reported.

Source: European Pravda, citing Voice of America

Details: Aides to the senators noted that the consideration of these resolutions was not recorded in the voting record, meaning there is no precise information on who voted in favour and against.

Each of the resolutions called on the Senate to condemn Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine and reaffirm the United States' support for Ukraine and Western democracy.

All the resolutions were authored by Democratic senators: Michael Bennet, Chris Van Hollen, Dick Durbin, Richard Blumenthal and Peter Welch. They were also joined by independent Senator Bernie Sanders.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has expressed his support for the resolutions.

In the Senate chamber, he stressed that the resolutions reaffirm basic bipartisan principles that both Democrats and Republicans should support.

However, Jim Risch, the Republican Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, did not back the resolutions.

Risch said these were merely resolutions, not bills, and that no one would disagree with the content, but the resolutions would have absolutely no effect.

Background:

  • On 4 March, it was reported that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine. The decision also applies to weapons that had left US territory and were en route to the Ukrainian border.
  • On 5 March, several reputable international media outlets reported, citing sources, that the US had ceased intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including data on military targets and early warnings about Russian missile and drone launches targeting Ukrainian territory.
  • The Wall Street Journal previously stated that the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine could remain in effect until Trump deems that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports peace talks with Russia.

