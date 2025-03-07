Sumy Oblast increases electricity imports by two and half times due to Russian strikes

Sumy Oblast is experiencing shortages of electricity due to Russian attacks, prompting the region to increase its imports by two and a half times.

Source: Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Artiukh said Russian forces have launched 63 attacks on populated areas of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, targeting more than 20 settlements. There have been no casualties, but the attacks have damaged infrastructure, particularly four energy facilities and one gas transmission facility. Measures have been planned to repair them.

Advertisement:

Artiukh added that Russian bombardments have left up to 10,000 households in Sumy Oblast disconnected from the grid.

He stressed that there is a shortage of electricity across Ukraine’s entire power grid because of the constant Russian attacks.

"For the moment, we've been able to avoid power cuts for civilians because our business customers, including those in Sumy Oblast, use imports to get electricity from our partners. Electricity imports in Sumy Oblast have increased by two and a half times," he said.

Background: On 7 March, households in a number of regions were left without power due to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!