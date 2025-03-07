Trump furious over Russia's behaviour and strikes on Ukraine, Axios reports

A White House source says US President Donald Trump is not happy that Russia has been escalating the situation in Ukraine while he has been trying to achieve a ceasefire.

Source: Axios, citing an anonymous White House official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The reports came after Trump threatened Russia with sanctions and tariffs in a post on Truth Social.

Axios notes that this is the first time since taking office that Trump has publicly threatened Russia after his adoption of a softer stance towards Vladimir Putin.

The senior White House official said that in recent days, "Trump's rage has been intensifying" over Russia's behaviour and its escalation of strikes on Ukraine at a time when the US president is pushing for a ceasefire.

Background:

Trump has said he is considering implementing broad sanctions and tariffs on Russia.

He made the statement amid attempts to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table and unprecedented pressure on Kyiv in recent days.

On 4 March, it was reported that Trump had decided to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, including shipments that were already en route.

On 5 March, it became known that intelligence sharing, including data related to Russian missile launches, has also stopped.

The suspension of US military aid to Ukraine could remain in effect until Trump deems that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports peace talks with Russia.

