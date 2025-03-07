Zelenskyy: Recent attacks prove it is Russia that must be forced to make peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, focusing on analysing the performance of Ukraine’s air defence systems during Russia’s large-scale attack on 7 March.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 7 March

Quote: "I held a meeting of the Staff [of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief]. There was an in-depth analysis of today's Russian strike and our employment of air defence. After large-scale attacks, we normally conduct combat operations debriefings, identifying weaknesses as well as experiences worth sharing. Today, all relevant reports on this were delivered. Special attention was paid to the effectiveness of our air defence. In total, the Russians used more than 260 means of aerial attack in this strike."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the military for their professional response to the attack, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron for the French Mirage aircraft that assisted in repelling the strike.

Quote: "Today's Russian attack on our energy infrastructure and civilian facilities was so typical of Russia, so cruel and cynical, as always, as if Ukraine and the rest of the world were doing nothing to end this war. Ukraine is ready for peace as soon as possible, and we have proposed concrete steps. Every day, new Russian strikes and reality itself demonstrate that it is Russia that must be forced to make peace – to end the war, engage in genuine diplomacy, and ensure security and a reliable and enduring peace."

Details: Zelenskyy also added that the Ukrainian side is preparing for a meeting in Saudi Arabia next week.

