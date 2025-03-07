All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Recent attacks prove it is Russia that must be forced to make peace

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 7 March 2025, 20:00
Zelenskyy: Recent attacks prove it is Russia that must be forced to make peace
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, focusing on analysing the performance of Ukraine’s air defence systems during Russia’s large-scale attack on 7 March.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 7 March

Quote: "I held a meeting of the Staff [of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief]. There was an in-depth analysis of today's Russian strike and our employment of air defence. After large-scale attacks, we normally conduct combat operations debriefings, identifying weaknesses as well as experiences worth sharing. Today, all relevant reports on this were delivered. Special attention was paid to the effectiveness of our air defence. In total, the Russians used more than 260 means of aerial attack in this strike."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the military for their professional response to the attack, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron for the French Mirage aircraft that assisted in repelling the strike.

Quote: "Today's Russian attack on our energy infrastructure and civilian facilities was so typical of Russia, so cruel and cynical, as always, as if Ukraine and the rest of the world were doing nothing to end this war. Ukraine is ready for peace as soon as possible, and we have proposed concrete steps. Every day, new Russian strikes and reality itself demonstrate that it is Russia that must be forced to make peace – to end the war, engage in genuine diplomacy, and ensure security and a reliable and enduring peace."

Details: Zelenskyy also added that the Ukrainian side is preparing for a meeting in Saudi Arabia next week.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRussiawar
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy to visit South Africa in April: talks peace with President Ramaphosa
Trust in Zelenskyy among Ukrainians rises to 68% amid deterioration of Ukraine-US relations – poll
Zelenskyy calls on EU for "common sense" on opening first negotiation clusters
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: