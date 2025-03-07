All Sections
Russia responds defiantly to Trump's sanctions warning, insisting it will pursue its goals in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 7 March 2025, 20:10
Maria Zakharova. Stock photo: Getty Images

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, has responded to US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new sanctions on Russia, claiming that multiple sanctions have not deterred Moscow from "realising its goals" in Ukraine.

Source: Zakharova on CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zakharova believes that the first line of Trump's message, in which he threatened to impose new sanctions, is "the most important".

"For many months, the US has been focused on the victory of Ukraine. Now there is recognition of the reality [that] the Ukrainian position on the battlefield is bad," Zakharova said in response to a Truth Social post by Trump which began with the assertion that Russia is supposedly "pounding" Ukraine on the battlefield.

"The truth is, Ukraine has lost, because they trusted and relied on the previous White House. In terms of new sanctions, we have faced so many sanctions already and they have not stopped from realising our goals," Zakharova declared.

Background:

  • In his Truth Social post on 7 March, Trump said he was seriously considering imposing "large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED".
  • On 4 March, it was reported that Trump had ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine. The decision also applies to weapons that had left US territory and were en route to the Ukrainian border.
  • On 5 March, several reputable international media outlets reported, citing sources, that the US had ceased intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including data on military targets and early warnings about Russian missile and drone launches targeting Ukrainian territory.
  • The Wall Street Journal previously stated that the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine could remain in effect until Donald Trump deems that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports peace talks with Russia.

