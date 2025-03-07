All Sections
Trump: Security guarantees are the easy part, war must be "settled" first

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 7 March 2025, 20:38
US President Donald Trump believes that security guarantees for Ukraine should be addressed later, after he "settles the war".

Source: Trump’s remarks to the press in the Oval Office on Friday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether he is considering security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump responded: "Before I even think about that [security guarantees – ed.], I want to settle the war, get it finished. Because if I’m not here, nobody’s going to settle it. And President Macron has said that, every president, everybody said that – the prime ministers and presidents. We are pushing very hard. That’s all I’m thinking about now. As far as the question about security later – that’s the easy part. The hard part is getting it settled."

Background:

  • Trump also stated that it is easier for him to "deal with" Russia in resolving the war.
  • Trump has explained his decision to halt military aid deliveries to Ukraine.

