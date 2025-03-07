Trump: Security guarantees are the easy part, war must be "settled" first

US President Donald Trump believes that security guarantees for Ukraine should be addressed later, after he "settles the war".

Source: Trump’s remarks to the press in the Oval Office on Friday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether he is considering security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump responded: "Before I even think about that [security guarantees – ed.], I want to settle the war, get it finished. Because if I’m not here, nobody’s going to settle it. And President Macron has said that, every president, everybody said that – the prime ministers and presidents. We are pushing very hard. That’s all I’m thinking about now. As far as the question about security later – that’s the easy part. The hard part is getting it settled."

Advertisement:

Background:

Trump also stated that it is easier for him to "deal with" Russia in resolving the war.

Trump has explained his decision to halt military aid deliveries to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!