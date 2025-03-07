Large numbers of people across Slovakia have again taken part in protests against the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Details: Organisers of the protests said crowds gathered in more than 40 cities across the country and abroad.

The protesters called Fico a traitor and declared that "Slovakia is Europe". "Shame, shame," people chanted in Bratislava's Freedom Square.

The protest in Bratislava. Photo: TSAR

Fico, who survived an assassination attempt in May 2024, has faced calls for resignation due to his comments about Slovakia's future membership in the EU and NATO, as well as statements suggesting that Russia had security reasons for invading Ukraine.

The protesters also condemned the recent pro-Russian activities of Fico's close associates. In particular, statements made by Erik Kaliňák, who claimed that Slovakia "would finally have a reliable neighbour" if Russian forces captured Ukraine.

Ľuboš Blaha, a prominent member of Fico's party, met this week with Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service. During one of his trips to Moscow, Blaha stated that "the West is losing and Russia is winning".

Fico's views on Russia sharply contrast with the European mainstream. He halted Slovakia's military aid to Ukraine, criticised EU sanctions against Russia and promised to block Ukraine's NATO membership.

He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an enemy after Ukraine ceased the supply of Russian gas to Slovakia and some other European consumers.

