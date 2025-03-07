All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force shows Mirage fighters shooting down Russian Kh-101 missiles – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 7 March 2025, 22:22
Ukraine's Air Force shows Mirage fighters shooting down Russian Kh-101 missiles – photos
Fighter jet pilot cockpit. Screenshot

Ukraine's Air Force has shared footage of Mirage-2000 fighter jets in combat action as they repelled Russia's large-scale attack on 7 March.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, on Facebook

Quote: "Historic photos from a Ukrainian pilot. Air Force Mirage-2000 fighter jets, provided by France to Ukraine, shoot down Kh-101 cruise missiles in Ukrainian skies during Russia's attack on 7 March 2025. We thank our partners!"

Advertisement:

 
Target being destroyed
Screenshot
 
Target being destroyed
Screenshot

Background: The Russians launched a large-scale combined attack against Ukraine on the night of 6-7 March, firing over 260 drones and missiles. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 34 Russian missiles and 100 drones, while 86 UAVs failed to reach their targets. The uniqueness of repelling this attack was marked by the first-ever involvement of Mirage-2000 fighter jets.

