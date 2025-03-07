Total 109 combat clashes on battlefield, most on Kursk Front – Ukraine's General Staff

A missile being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 109 combat clashes took place on the battlefield over the course of 7 March, with the highest number (25) being on the Kursk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 7 March

Quote: "Russian invaders carried out one missile attack using 67 missiles and 60 airstrikes using 77 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 1240 kamikaze drones and carried out over 4,000 bombardments on the positions of our troops and settlements."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed two Russian attacks near Vovchansk. The Russians carried out one airstrike near the settlement of Hraniv.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Kupiansk.

On the Lyman front, Russian invaders assaulted the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 16 times throughout the day not far from ​​Hrekivka, Torske, and Yampolivka, as well as in the directions of Nove and Novomykhailivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians twice attempted to advance to Ukrainian units’ positions close to Bilohorivka. The attacks were repelled.

Nine combat clashes were recorded on the Siversk front near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Chasiv Yar, and one is ongoing.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 22 times. The Russians’ primary efforts to advance were concentrated near the settlements of Dyliivka, Druzhba, Dachne and Toretsk. As of now, nine combat clashes are ongoing.

Over the course of the day, Russian units had tried to break through Ukrainian defences 24 on the Pokrovsk front, near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Tarasivka, Nadiivka, Promin, Lysivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly, as well as in the direction of Nova Poltavka and Pokrovsk.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces attacked seven times near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske but were repelled. They also bombarded Kostiantynopil with unguided aircraft rockets and Perebudova with a guided aerial bomb.

Ukrainian defenders repulsed four Russian assaults on the Orikhiv front, close to Stepove and Pyatykhatky. Three combat clashes are ongoing. Myrne suffered an unguided aircraft rocket airstrike.

The Russians did not carry out any offensive actions on the Huliaipole and the Prydniprovske fronts.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 Russian attacks. Two combat clashes are ongoing. Russian forces throughout the day carried out 19 airstrikes, dropped a total of 24 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements and shelled using artillery 377 times.

