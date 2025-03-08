Netherlands to allocate €700 million for drones for Ukraine – Ukraine's defence minister

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced that the Netherlands is allocating €700 million for drones for Ukraine.

Quote: "I am glad to meet my friend, Minister of Defence Ruben Brekelmans. The Netherlands is among the leaders in supporting Ukraine, and this support remains unwavering."

Details: Umierov noted that the Netherlands is providing €700 million for drones for Ukraine.

In addition, he mentioned that Brekelmans and he had discussed the development of the Drone Line project. Umierov added: "The Netherlands is ready to support and facilitate its expansion."

Umierov added that they discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defence.

Quote: "Strengthening air defence. Enhancing air defence remains one of our top priorities. We discussed concrete steps to help Ukraine better counter Russian missile and drone attacks."

Background: Earlier, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated that his country is investing €700 million in drone production for Ukraine.

