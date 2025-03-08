Explosions occur near Cherkasy, air defence responds

A mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions were heard near Cherkasy on the night of 7-8 March. Ukrainian air defence forces were responding on the outskirts of the city.

Source: Suspilne Cherkasy, the Cherkasy branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Suspilne reported the first explosion near Cherkasy at 01:20.

More explosions occurred later.

As reported by Suspilne correspondents, air defence systems were responding near Cherkasy and on the city's outskirts.

