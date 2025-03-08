Explosions occur near Cherkasy, air defence responds
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 01:34
Explosions were heard near Cherkasy on the night of 7-8 March. Ukrainian air defence forces were responding on the outskirts of the city.
Source: Suspilne Cherkasy, the Cherkasy branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: Suspilne reported the first explosion near Cherkasy at 01:20.
More explosions occurred later.
As reported by Suspilne correspondents, air defence systems were responding near Cherkasy and on the city's outskirts.
