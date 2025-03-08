Russians advance in two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 7-8 March that Russian forces had advanced in the settlements of Staraya Sorochina and Novaya Sorochina in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Staraya Sorochina and Novaya Sorochina."

Previously: It was reported that the Russian forces had broken through the Ukrainian defensive line south of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian defence forces were working to stabilise the situation.

Background:

On 2 March, DeepState reported that the situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast remained critical for Ukrainian defence forces. Russian troops were focusing their efforts on maintaining fire control over Ukraine’s supply routes, while insufficient countermeasures had been taken on the Ukrainian side.

On the night of 6-7 March, DeepState reported further Russian advances in both Kharkiv Oblast and Kursk Oblast in Russia. Their data said Russian forces had moved forward near Kurilovka in Kursk Oblast and Fyholivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

