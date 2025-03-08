All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians advance in two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 March 2025, 02:34
Russians advance in two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
The situation as of 8 March 2025. Map: DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 7-8 March that Russian forces had advanced in the settlements of Staraya Sorochina and Novaya Sorochina in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Staraya Sorochina and Novaya Sorochina."

Advertisement:

Previously: It was reported that the Russian forces had broken through the Ukrainian defensive line south of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian defence forces were working to stabilise the situation.

Background

  • On 2 March, DeepState reported that the situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast remained critical for Ukrainian defence forces. Russian troops were focusing their efforts on maintaining fire control over Ukraine’s supply routes, while insufficient countermeasures had been taken on the Ukrainian side.
  • On the night of 6-7 March, DeepState reported further Russian advances in both Kharkiv Oblast and Kursk Oblast in Russia. Their data said Russian forces had moved forward near Kurilovka in Kursk Oblast and Fyholivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Read also: Six months in Kursk: the problems facing Ukraine's defence forces

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kursk Oblast
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
Kursk Oblast
Russians breach Ukrainian defensive line near Sudzha, Russia
Russians advance in Kharkiv Oblast and their Kursk Oblast – DeepState
A total of 59 combat clashes occurred on front since beginning of day, most of them in Russia's Kursk Oblast and on Pokrovsk front
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: