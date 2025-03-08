All Sections
Almost 140 explosions occurred in Sumy Oblast over past day, damage reported

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 March 2025, 04:30
The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 77 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day, damaging houses and a car and destroying outbuildings.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 138 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Hlukhiv, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi and Seredyna-Buda were targeted." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.] 

Details: The Krasnopillia hromada suffered due to FPV drone strikes and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (19 explosions).

The Russians used mortar and artillery, FPV drones and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs to attack the Velyka Pysarivka hromada (38 explosions). A car was damaged and caught fire.

The Bilopillia hromada was targeted with VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (nine explosions).

The Russians launched tank and artillery fire, a guided bomb strike and a UAV attack in the Yunakivka hromada (44 explosions).

The Esman hromada was attacked by FPV drones (seven explosions). Four houses and two outbuildings were damaged.

The Myropillia hromada suffered due to guided bomb strikes and an FPV drone attack (five explosions).

The Seredyna-Buda and Hlukhiv hromadas were hit by FPV drones (three explosions).

The Khutir-Mykhailivskyi hromada was also attacked by an FPV drone, which destroyed an outbuilding at an educational institution.

Artillery shelling and FPV drone attacks were recorded in the Khotin hromada (12 explosions).

