Large-scale fire breaks out at business premises in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian drone attack – photos
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 07:28
A large-scale fire covering a total area of 400 square metres broke out at the territory of private business in the city of Zaporizhzhia at around 02:00 on the night of 7-8 March due to the fall of debris from a Russian drone.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: The State Emergency Service reported that the fire had engulfed a welding workshop and auxiliary structures.
In addition, the blast wave damaged two cars parked nearby.
No casualties have been reported.
