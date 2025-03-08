Large-scale fire breaks out at business premises in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian drone attack – photos

A large-scale fire covering a total area of 400 square metres broke out at the territory of private business in the city of Zaporizhzhia at around 02:00 on the night of 7-8 March due to the fall of debris from a Russian drone.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that the fire had engulfed a welding workshop and auxiliary structures.

Advertisement:

Building on fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In addition, the blast wave damaged two cars parked nearby.

No casualties have been reported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!