Large-scale fire breaks out at business premises in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian drone attack – photos

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 March 2025, 07:28
Large-scale fire breaks out at business premises in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian drone attack – photos
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A large-scale fire covering a total area of 400 square metres broke out at the territory of private business in the city of Zaporizhzhia at around 02:00 on the night of 7-8 March due to the fall of debris from a Russian drone.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that the fire had engulfed a welding workshop and auxiliary structures.

Building on fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In addition, the blast wave damaged two cars parked nearby.

No casualties have been reported.

