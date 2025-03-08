Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 07:48
Russia has lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks, a multiple-launch rocket system and 12 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 883,950 (+1,000) military personnel;
- 10,268 (+4) tanks;
- 21,346 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,148 (+24) artillery systems;
- 1,307 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,099 (+3) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 28,172 (+148) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,120 (+35) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 39,791 (+113) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,772 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
