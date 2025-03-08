Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks, a multiple-launch rocket system and 12 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 883,950 (+1,000) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,268 (+4) tanks;

tanks; 21,346 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 24,148 (+24) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,307 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,099 (+3) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

28,172 (+148) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,120 (+35) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

39,791 (+113) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,772 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

