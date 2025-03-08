Russians injured 5 people and damaged 4 high-rise buildings in Kherson Oblast over past day
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 08:43
Five people have been injured due to Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast on 7 March.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Russians struck residential areas in settlements across the oblast, damaging four high-rise buildings and 17 houses.
The Russians also damaged a building belonging to an agricultural business, a factory, a gas pipeline and cars.
Background: The report from Kherson Oblast Military Administration does not contain any information about the person killed on 7 March when Russian forces shelled the village of Mykilske in Kherson Oblast.
