Russians injured 5 people and damaged 4 high-rise buildings in Kherson Oblast over past day

The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Five people have been injured due to Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast on 7 March.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians struck residential areas in settlements across the oblast, damaging four high-rise buildings and 17 houses.

The Russians also damaged a building belonging to an agricultural business, a factory, a gas pipeline and cars.

Background: The report from Kherson Oblast Military Administration does not contain any information about the person killed on 7 March when Russian forces shelled the village of Mykilske in Kherson Oblast.

