Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 145 UAVs

A total of 79 drones were downed. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, an Iskander-K cruise missile and 145 Shahed UAVs on the night of 7-8 March. Ukrainian air defence has managed to down 79 of the drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: In addition, 54 Russian drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Advertisement:

Air defence forces also downed one of the three missiles, an Iskander-K.

Drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

Donetsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy and Odesa oblasts came under attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!