US state secretary stresses once again Trump's will to end war quickly
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 09:21
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated in a telephone conversation with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Friday that Donald Trump is determined to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.
Source: US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda
Quote from the US Department of State: "The Secretary [of State] underscored President Trump is determined to end the war as soon as possible and emphasised that all sides must take steps to secure a sustainable peace."
Background:
- Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had discussed the upcoming Ukraine-US negotiations in Saudi Arabia with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia next week will focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace in Ukraine.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the work currently underway with US President Donald Trump’s team is "the most intensive to date".
