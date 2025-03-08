US state secretary stresses once again Trump's will to end war quickly

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated in a telephone conversation with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Friday that Donald Trump is determined to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Source: US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from the US Department of State: "The Secretary [of State] underscored President Trump is determined to end the war as soon as possible and emphasised that all sides must take steps to secure a sustainable peace."

Advertisement:

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had discussed the upcoming Ukraine-US negotiations in Saudi Arabia with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia next week will focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the work currently underway with US President Donald Trump’s team is "the most intensive to date".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!