US state secretary stresses once again Trump's will to end war quickly

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 8 March 2025, 09:21
US state secretary stresses once again Trump's will to end war quickly
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: UP

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated in a telephone conversation with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Friday that Donald Trump is determined to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Source: US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from the US Department of State: "The Secretary [of State] underscored President Trump is determined to end the war as soon as possible and emphasised that all sides must take steps to secure a sustainable peace."

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had discussed the upcoming Ukraine-US negotiations in Saudi Arabia with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
  • The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia next week will focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace in Ukraine.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the work currently underway with US President Donald Trump’s team is "the most intensive to date".

