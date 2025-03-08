All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Former UK defence secretary says Trump's messages to Putin are wrong

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 8 March 2025, 13:07
Former UK defence secretary says Trump's messages to Putin are wrong
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Former UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace believes that Donald Trump is sending the wrong messages to Vladimir Putin about ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Wallace in an interview with the BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wallace's comments come after the US increased pressure on Ukraine to reach a peace agreement with Russia by denying it access to vital satellite imagery and halting military aid.

Advertisement:

Quote from Wallace: "What I think is the saddest part of what we are witnessing at the moment from the White House is that the messaging is all wrong. The messaging seems to be from Donald Trump 'I will bully Ukraine and I will give hope to Russia'." 

More details: Wallace, who served as defence secretary in the previous government from 2019 to 2023, said this is not the right message to send if the goal is to push Russia back or "make Putin think he better come to the table".

Background:

  • John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to Donald Trump, believes that the US president's threats of sanctions against Russia are empty and says that Trump is supposedly trying to demonstrate a balance with regard to Ukraine and Russia.
  • On 7 March, Trump said that he was considering imposing wide-ranging sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, Trump said that it was easier for him to deal with Russia than with Ukraine in terms of resolving the war. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKUkraineTrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
UK
Ukraine receives first disbursement of UK funds under G7 loan, backed by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
UK holds talks with about 20 countries on "coalition of the willing"
UK signs deal to supply advanced strike drones to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: