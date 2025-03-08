Former UK defence secretary says Trump's messages to Putin are wrong

Former UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace believes that Donald Trump is sending the wrong messages to Vladimir Putin about ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Wallace in an interview with the BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wallace's comments come after the US increased pressure on Ukraine to reach a peace agreement with Russia by denying it access to vital satellite imagery and halting military aid.

Quote from Wallace: "What I think is the saddest part of what we are witnessing at the moment from the White House is that the messaging is all wrong. The messaging seems to be from Donald Trump 'I will bully Ukraine and I will give hope to Russia'."

More details: Wallace, who served as defence secretary in the previous government from 2019 to 2023, said this is not the right message to send if the goal is to push Russia back or "make Putin think he better come to the table".

Background:

John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to Donald Trump, believes that the US president's threats of sanctions against Russia are empty and says that Trump is supposedly trying to demonstrate a balance with regard to Ukraine and Russia.

On 7 March, Trump said that he was considering imposing wide-ranging sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Trump said that it was easier for him to deal with Russia than with Ukraine in terms of resolving the war.

