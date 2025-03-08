Drones of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence attack oil refinery facility in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
Drones of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked an oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on the night of 7-8 March.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU
Details: According to the source, a group of UAVs attacked the Kirishnefteorgsintez company in the Kirishi district of Leningrad Oblast.
Local news outlets reported that the explosions at the facility occurred at around 06:00. The attack reportedly damaged at least one of the company's tanks. The information about the attack was confirmed by the so-called governor of the region.
According to the source, Kirishnefteorgsintez is a significant company in the Kremlin's oil refining industry and is involved in supplying Russian occupation forces.
Quote: "Despite everything, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine continues to destroy the aggressor's hydrocarbon industry, depriving the Russian military machine of its vital system."
