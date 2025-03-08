All Sections
Drones of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence attack oil refinery facility in Russia's Leningrad Oblast 

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 8 March 2025, 13:22
Kirishnefteorgsintez. Stock photo: open sources

Drones of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked an oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on the night of 7-8 March.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU

Details: According to the source, a group of UAVs attacked the Kirishnefteorgsintez company in the Kirishi district of Leningrad Oblast.

Local news outlets reported that the explosions at the facility occurred at around 06:00. The attack reportedly damaged at least one of the company's tanks. The information about the attack was confirmed by the so-called governor of the region.

According to the source, Kirishnefteorgsintez is a significant company in the Kremlin's oil refining industry and is involved in supplying Russian occupation forces.

Quote: "Despite everything, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine continues to destroy the aggressor's hydrocarbon industry, depriving the Russian military machine of its vital system."

