Ukrainian power engineers have restored power to nearly 47,000 households in 24 hours

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 8 March 2025, 13:30
Ukrainian power engineers have restored power to nearly 47,000 households in 24 hours
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian power engineers have restored power to more than 46,000 households over the period from 7 to 8 March.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: Power engineers have restored power to 46,855 households that were disconnected from the grid due to hostilities.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the strain on the grid," the press service said.

The water level in the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant pond remains adequate to sustain the plant's operations.

Background: On 8 March, Russian forces struck an energy facility owned by DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, in Odesa for the seventh time.

