Power supply restored to over 100,000 households in Odesa Oblast following Russian strikes

DTEK power engineers have restored the electricity supply to 130,000 households after three weeks of Russian bombardments.

Source: press service for DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company

Quote: "The enemy has been relentlessly destroying energy facilities in Odesa Oblast for three consecutive weeks. Power engineers have managed to restore electricity to more than 130,000 households."

Advertisement:

Details: DTEK noted that some households in Odesa Oblast are still without electricity due to significant damage.

The press service added that power engineers are continuing efforts to reconnect all households to the grid.

Background: On 8 March, Russian forces struck an energy facility owned by DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, in Odesa for the seventh time in recent weeks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!