Man killed and two people injured in Russian strike on Pokrovsk

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 March 2025, 17:51
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast on 8 March. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

A man was killed and two other people injured in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday, 8 March.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed a man born in 1977 and injured two people in Pokrovsk.

A house was damaged."

Details: Filashkin added that eight people had been injured in the Russian bombardment of the city of Kostiantynivka on Saturday.

"The attacks on Kostiantynivka left three people injured and damaged eight houses, five high-rise buildings, a shop, two power lines and two gas pipelines. In addition, I'd like to remind you that the Russians injured five other people in Kostiantynivka in the morning," he wrote.

Previously: Earlier, it was reported that seven people had been injured in Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka on Saturday.

Donetsk Oblastwar
