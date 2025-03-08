All Sections
Finland condemns deadly Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Dobropillia

Mariya YemetsSaturday, 8 March 2025, 17:56
Finland condemns deadly Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Dobropillia
Stock photo: Getty Images

Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast and the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, along with a missile attack targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure earlier on Friday, 7 March.

Source: Finland's Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Finnish Foreign Ministry condemned the Russian strikes on Dobropillia and Kharkiv Oblast, as well as the strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Friday, 7 March.

"The suffering of Ukrainians needs to stop. Ukraine deserves a just and lasting peace in accord with International law," the Finnish Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

