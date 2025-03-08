Finland condemns deadly Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Dobropillia

Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast and the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, along with a missile attack targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure earlier on Friday, 7 March.

Source: Finland's Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

We condemn Russia’s attacks in Ukraine’s Eastern city of Dobropillia & Kharkiv region and attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure earlier on Friday.



The suffering of Ukrainians needs to stop. Ukraine deserves a just and lasting peace in accord with International law. Advertisement: — MFA Finland 🇫🇮 (@Ulkoministerio) March 8, 2025

Details: The Finnish Foreign Ministry condemned the Russian strikes on Dobropillia and Kharkiv Oblast, as well as the strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Friday, 7 March.

"The suffering of Ukrainians needs to stop. Ukraine deserves a just and lasting peace in accord with International law," the Finnish Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Background:

Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, also commented on the latest series of attacks without directly referencing Russia.

Latest reports indicate that 11 people were killed and 40, including children, were injured in a Russian strike on the centre of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast.

In addition, three people were killed and seven injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast overnight.

