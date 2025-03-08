All Sections
"Highly productive" talks held in Kyiv with UK delegation, says Zelenskyy

Mariya YemetsSaturday, 8 March 2025, 17:59
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that crucial talks with a delegation from the United Kingdom were held in Kyiv on 8 March.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that a "highly productive" meeting of the diplomatic teams of Ukraine and the United Kingdom had taken place in Kyiv on Saturday, 8 March.

"We discussed our joint steps that can bring peace closer and accelerate diplomatic work. I am grateful for the support. Ukraine is determined to do everything as soon as possible to end this war with a decent and lasting peace," he tweeted, providing no further details.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

