"Highly productive" talks held in Kyiv with UK delegation, says Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that crucial talks with a delegation from the United Kingdom were held in Kyiv on 8 March.

Details: Zelenskyy noted that a "highly productive" meeting of the diplomatic teams of Ukraine and the United Kingdom had taken place in Kyiv on Saturday, 8 March.

"We discussed our joint steps that can bring peace closer and accelerate diplomatic work. I am grateful for the support. Ukraine is determined to do everything as soon as possible to end this war with a decent and lasting peace," he tweeted, providing no further details.

Background:

On 2 March, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed plans for a "coalition of the willing" to ensure the implementation of any peace agreement on Ukraine, with London playing a key role in it.

Later, it was unofficially reported that the UK had held talks with about 20 countries that had expressed their willingness to join these efforts.

