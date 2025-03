Russians kill man in Kharkiv Oblast as he walked down the street

A man was killed in a Russian attack on Kivsharivka, Kharkiv Oblast, on 8 March.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, around 15:00, the Russians shelled Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, with artillery.

Advertisement:

A 41-year-old civilian man who was walking down the street was killed.

Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!